Editor’s note: The following story was sent in Monday, Dec. 7 by an Idaho Press reader.
It was Friday, the 13th of November 2020. I’m not superstitious, but it is rather funny to think about.
I know many people have had a similar experience since the attack of the coronavirus in 2020. I am simply writing my experience for the sake of history: mine.
Sunday, Nov. 1, the first symptom appeared. Two days later, Nov. 3, Election Day, I went to an urgent care clinic for a COVID-19 test. Two days later I received a negative result. Classic COVID symptoms continued to develop — loss of taste and smell, 99 to 101 degree fever, shortness of breath. Back to urgent care for another test; two days later, Nov. 11, Veteran’s Day, positive result.
Our daughter brought over an oximeter to measure oxygen saturation in the blood. (It’s the little pincher the nurse puts on your finger when getting your vitals at the doctor’s office.) Normal reading is 95-99%. Mine was 87%.
I was sick. More than I realized. Two more days — Nov. 13 — my husband took me to the Saint Alphonsus Emergency Room in Nampa.
Let me interject: I have not been hospitalized in my 72 years except for the birth of my three children, 1975, 1976, and 1980. Therefore, my last hospitalization was 40 years ago.
Back to Friday the 13th: The ER doctor ordered multiple tests. The troponin test revealed a slightly elevated level of proteins in the blood, indicating cardiac involvement. (2.0 indicates heart attack; mine was .06). Add to that the 87% oxygen saturation; the diagnosis was hypoxia — or COVID pneumonia. I was to be admitted to the hospital. But first, more testing including an EKG and CAT scan, which was looking for blood clots (negative). But second, there were no beds open in the Nampa Saint Al’s COVID unit, so I would have to be transported to Boise. By ambulance. Was there anything else that could be added to this first-time-in-40-years-Friday-the-13th experience?
Kind, capable, gentle people in astronaut-like garb were caring for me. I called my husband, who, of course, had gone home as soon as he dropped me off at the ER. Thus began the prayers of people in my world. I knew God’s presence throughout the hours of testing and diagnosis. But to feel the prayers of God’s people, my people, was like the warmth of the heated blankets within which the caregivers swaddled me.
I was admitted into Boise Saint Al’s by another anonymously masked human who asked me questions, but more, gave me detailed facts and information about what was happening in my body and how they were going to take care of me. Thank you, Doctor.
Oxygen tubing delivered that life-sustaining element that I had never really appreciated. Breathing is nice.
Often hospitalized persons speak of the inability to rest due to the busy coming-and-going of health workers through the night. My visitors had to don rubberized (“sweaty,” they said) gowns, gloves, masks, and plastic face shields every time they entered and discard the paraphernalia in “hazardous” hampers as they left the room.
By morning, with oxygen intervention, I was maintaining 93% oxygen saturation.
A fresh, faceless doctor came in to assess my nighttime and present condition. Several re-tests, another blood draw, had been administered in the darkness. Candidly she reported: “Your troponin level is stable and, honestly, you are the least sick patient on the COVID unit. We can safely send you home — with oxygen to be used for at least the next two weeks. And, to be transparent, we need your bed. That doesn’t mean we are kicking you out. If you would feel safer, we would be fine with your staying another day and night. No pressure. Your decision.”
I told the doctor I would happily give up my bed to someone who needed it a lot more than I did.
So … home with oxygen tank and miles of plastic tubing snaking all over the house. Slow and steady recovery.
Breathing is nice.
Post reflections:
1. I was not exactly casual in my attitude toward the coronavirus before my illness. I almost always wore a mask, tried to maintain distancing. Now I am a believer. I had the crisis experience.
2. I have reached my non-contagious number of days. I am still using oxygen at night, but am mostly weaned off of it. However, I tire easily, feel light-headed occasionally, am rather apathetic and unfocused, and worry about my lungs and the possibility of long-term damage.
3. I had/still have a moderate case. My heart hurts for the extremely ill and their families. My heart breaks for the families who have lost loved ones to this insidious virus.
4. Being a statistic is a medical/clinical experience. It is a spiritual experience as well. The dependence on God, on prayer, on faith, is real. My mortality, the possibility of dying that menaced my brain, is real.
5. Mask up, people.
Addendum, from Dec. 8: I have not used oxygen for two nights now and am maintaining a respectable oxygen saturation percentage (95-96%) in the morning. I feel more like myself each day with more energy and purpose. However, Christmas cookies for the neighbors? Maybe not this year.