CALDWELL — Canyon County commissioners, planning and zoning commissioners, and planning staff met for an ordinance workshop on Dec. 15 to discuss proposed changes that would allow some land owners to divide their property without having to go through a complicated application process.
In essence, the proposed change would allow for infill development, said Kate Dahl, a planner with the county. Residential areas north of Middleton, south of Nampa, and along the Snake River in the Homedale area could see divisions, as could agricultural areas, she said.
“The rest of the areas of the county where it’s agriculture, we’re not exactly sure what that pattern of development will look like, and so some of those areas we would potentially see more farmland fragmentation,” Dahl said in the workshop. “But we’re also essentially doubling the density in agricultural zoning.
Currently, people who own original parcels can split them to create up to four parcels through a streamlined process called an administrative land division, according to a document prepared by the county’s development services department for the workshop. The landowner can request the split, including providing a record of survey and legal documentation, which is reviewed by planning staff and approved by the county’s director of development services, the document says.
However, an original parcel is currently defined as a homestead or parcel whose deed dates to Sept. 6, 1979, or before. Over time, the number of eligible parcels for administrative land division splits has decreased, the document said. The proposed ordinance change would redefine original parcels to be those with deeds in 2004 or before, making more parcels eligible for splits.
Reasons for wanting to split land vary. In addition to making more parcels eligible for splits, the proposed changes would make parcels that underwent a split before 2004 eligible to be split again through the streamlined administrative land division process, Canyon County Commissioner Keri Smith said.
“A lot of times, even on smaller hobby farms, these families have taken their one-time split already” and now they may have grandchildren they want to create parcels for, Smith said.
“So it is the farmers in general, but it is our community being able to have opportunities to have family stay in the county,” Smith said.
If a parcel underwent an administrative land division before 2004, the proposed changes would allow additional splits so that the parcel’s total created new lots was four or fewer, said Patrick Williamson, planning and zoning commission vice-chairman.
The change to the ordinance would also allow eligible land owners in the county to be able to split their land again to build farmworker housing, he said.
The 2004 date was selected based on the idea that a generation comes about every 20 years, Smith said. Selecting 2004, about 20 years in the past from the present day, would create land ownership opportunity for a new generation coming of age now, Smith said.
The county’s planners have identified a suite of potential anticipated impacts associated with changing the date of original parcels to 2004. Currently, if a landowner wants to split a parcel into more than four additional parcels, or their land is not considered an original parcel, they have to go through a series of onerous steps, which can include requesting an amendment to the county’s comprehensive plan map and a rezone or conditional rezone of the parcels being created. It’s thought that changing the original parcel date to 2004 would make more properties eligible for the simple administrative land split, rather than going through comprehensive map plan and rezoning changes, the document says.
The proposal also anticipates that inquiries into whether a parcel is eligible for administrative land splits would increase, and such additional splits could potentially compound farmland fragmentation and traffic issues, the document says.
There are 95,000 parcels in Canyon County, Commissioner Leslie Van Beek said, 3,000 of which are still eligible for splits under the 1979 date, the document says. But it’s not possible to painlessly evaluate how many more parcels would be eligible for splits and exactly where in the county splits are likely to happen under the revised original parcel definition, Dahl said. Deed numbers change, and planning staff can’t search the parcel numbers because they are not digitized and matched to location data, Dahl said.
The workshop was not open for public comment, but comments will be accepted at future public hearings on the topic hosted by both the planning and zoning commission and the board of county commissioners, Smith said.