Camel's Back Park

People take advantage of the good weather and activities available at Camel's Back Park in Boise, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Boise Police responded to Camel's Back Park on Tuesday afternoon for a report of antisemitic vandalism carved into sandstone by juveniles, city spokesperson Haley Williams told the Idaho Press.

Two citizens and an officer hiked to the image and removed it from the sandstone, Williams said.

Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 or ckomatsoulis@idahopress.com and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.

