A young bull moose was spotted in Eagle on Wednesday evening before being tranquilized and moved to the mountains on Thursday.

Originally published Aug. 4 on KTVB.COM.

EAGLE — A young bull moose was located Wednesday evening in Eagle — not in the foothills, but in the middle of town. The Ada County Sheriff's Office said Thursday morning that the moose has been safely captured and moved to the mountains.

