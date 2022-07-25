Moose Fire

The Moose Fire began July 17 and had spread to 35,000 acres as of Monday morning.

 Courtesy US Forest Service

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Originally published July 25 on KTVB.COM.

SALMON, Idaho — A wildfire spotted Sunday on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, has grown to an estimated 35,739 acres — about 56 square miles — as of Monday. The fire still has the potential to reach the Highway 93 corridor north of Salmon.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments