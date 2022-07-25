Originally published July 25 on KTVB.COM.
SALMON, Idaho — A wildfire spotted Sunday on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, has grown to an estimated 35,739 acres — about 56 square miles — as of Monday. The fire still has the potential to reach the Highway 93 corridor north of Salmon.
Nearly 800 firefighters are currently fighting the Moose Fire, which is burning on both sides of the Salmon River and the Salmon River Road between Highway 93 at North Fork and Indianola Guard Station. Fuels include grass, brush and timber — primarily dead and downed fuels — in very steep, rugged terrain about 5 miles southwest of North Fork in Lemhi County. The cause has not been determined.
Fire crews began to show some containment of the fire Sunday in the northern portion, located in the Whiskey Spring area. Crews continue point-protection work along the Highway 93 corridor, as the fire continued to spread down to the Salmon River near Bobcat Gulch and farther south to Napoleon Gulch. Heavy Equipment Task Forces are prepared to build a control line south of the fire from Morning Glory to Leesburg west to Panther Creek and out to the confluence of Panther Creek and the Salmon River.
A community open house regarding the fire is scheduled for Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Gibbonsville Improvement Association Building.
A helicopter accident that occurred last Thursday afternoon on the Moose Fire is under investigation. Both pilots on board were killed, the Lemhi County County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday. They were identified as Thomas Hayes, 41, of Post Falls, Idaho, and Jared Bird, 36, of Anchorage, Alaska. The sheriff's office said they died after being extricated and taken to medical facilities.
The Lemhi County Sheriff's Office has adjusted evacuation orders since the fire broke out. Residents on the west side of Highway 93 from Tower Creek to North Fork, have been placed in a 'GO' evacuation status. The latest updates from the sheriff's office can be found by clicking here.
The fire is affecting access for whitewater rafters to Highway 93 from the Middle Fork of the Salmon River take-out at Cache Bar Boat Ramp and the Main Salmon River launch site at the Corn Creek Boat Ramp.
A pilot car has been escorting drivers through the area in the morning and when fire behavior allows. The U.S. Forest Service said the pilot car will continue escorting traffic Saturday along Salmon River Road between Highway 93 at North Fork, and the Boy Scout Camp, located 1.5 miles west of Indianola Guard Station.
There's also a suggested alternative route: Williams Creek Road to Deep Creek and north at Panther Creek. The route is long and unpaved, and drivers should be prepared for heavy mining and recreation traffic.
Questions on river launches can be answered by emailing middlefork@fs.fed.us. For river access updates, call 208-756-5587.
An emergency area, road and trail closure on the Salmon-Challis National Forest has been implemented in the fire area. More information for the closure can be found by clicking here.
The Idaho DEQ has issued an air quality advisory with restrictions on outdoor burning for Lemhi County due to particulate matter in wildfire smoke. The advisory for the Treasure Valley due to heightened ozone levels no longer includes burn restrictions.
The Great Basin Incident Management Team, a Type I team, is now managing operations on the Moose Fire.
The Central Dispatch Zone, which includes the Salmon-Challis National Forest, on July 19 elevated the fire danger level to Very High for the region.
