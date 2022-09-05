As hot, dry weather persists across southern Idaho, the state’s largest wildfire continues growing slowly more than six weeks after it was first spotted.
Officials said that despite the Red Flag warning on Saturday, there was little fire growth, which is expected to remain the same for the next few days.
Current and forecasted wind gusts may cause torching and spot fires, according to fire officials.
The Moose Fire northwest of Salmon has burned an estimated 103,922 acres and is 44% contained as of Monday, Sept. 5. The fire area — more than 159 square miles — is nearly double the Boise city limits.
Crews repaired recreation sites along the river corridor Wednesday, and will continue repairs during the week. Firefighters have focused efforts on protecting homes and structures in the Beaver Creek valley bottom to reduce fuel sources near the power transmission lines. Crews are also patrolling Highway 93 and National Forest 030 Road to monitor the fire activity and clean any debris.
Air quality for the Lemhi Valley, as measured from the Salmon station, is expected to be moderate Tuesday through Thursday, August 30-September 1. Idaho DEQ air quality forecasts for the area are posted here.
All evacuation zones near the fire are in “READY” status, meaning people are advised to get ready to leave if necessary, but are not currently being told to get out of the area. The Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office posts updates on evacuation status.
Highway 93, the Salmon River Road and Panther Creek Road are open to public traffic, but anyone driving on that road is encouraged to allow extra time. Temporary traffic delays are possible. Also, the Salmon River Road is still experiencing some rock and debris fall from the burned area above the road.
Closure and alternate route information are posted in this modified closure order issued Wednesday, Aug. 17.
The main Salmon River is open to rafters and the Spring Creek Boat Launch is open to public use. Questions on river launches can be answered by emailing middlefork@fs.fed.us. For river access updates, call 208-756-5587.
Investigators have determined the Moose Fire was human-caused, but the specific circumstances as to how it started remain under investigation.
762 firefighters are fighting the Moose Fire, which is burning grass, brush and timber — much of it dead and downed fuel. It started near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River.
A helicopter accident that occurred the afternoon of July 20 on the Moose Fire is under investigation. Both pilots on board were killed, the Lemhi County County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday. They were identified as Thomas Hayes, 41, of Post Falls, Idaho, and Jared Bird, 36, of Anchorage, Alaska.
The sheriff’s office said they died after being extricated and taken to medical facilities. An online fundraiser in Hayes’s honor has been created to help his father pay for a funeral and to make a donation to the Boise-based Wildland Firefighter Foundation in his memory. An online fundraiser for Bird’s family is also underway. GoFundMe has verified both fundraisers.
The Central Dispatch Zone, which includes the Salmon-Challis National Forest, was at “Very High” fire danger as of August 22. Stage 1 fire restrictions implemented for the area on July 26 remain in effect.
Stage 1 Fire Restrictions
The following acts are prohibited on state and federally managed or protected lands, roads, and trails:
• Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire or stove fire except within a designated recreation site and in a permanent concrete or metal fire ring, or on private land, and only within an owner-provided structure.
• Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, or designated recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
The following are exemptions to the Stage 1 Fire Restrictions:
• Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.
• Persons using fire fueled solely by liquid petroleum or liquid petroleum gas (LPG) fuels. Such devices, including propane campfires, may be used only in an area cleared of flammable material.
• Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice.
• Any federal, state, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.
• All land within a city boundary is exempted