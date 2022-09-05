Moose Fire - firefighters USFS photo

During the summer of 2022, more than 1,300 people have worked to knock down the Moose Fire in south central Idaho. In this photo, firefighters chase spot fires along U.S. Highway 93 in the Red Rock/Comet Creek area.

 Mike McMillian/Salmon-Challis National Forest

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


As hot, dry weather persists across southern Idaho, the state’s largest wildfire continues growing slowly more than six weeks after it was first spotted.

Officials said that despite the Red Flag warning on Saturday, there was little fire growth, which is expected to remain the same for the next few days.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments