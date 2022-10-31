Dawn Pierce and incumbent Jason Monks are facing off in the Idaho District 22B House race. District 22 stretches from McDermott Road to Cole Road and spans from the south side of Victory Road to the north side of Hubbard Road in Ada County.
If Monks, a Republican, were to be reelected in the solidly red district, it would be his sixth term. All members of the District 22 delegation have served at least four terms in the legislature.
In the League of Women Voters questionnaire, which ran in conjunction with the Idaho Press Voters Guide, Monks said out-of-control property taxes are the biggest issue facing his constituents right now. Monks is the House Assistant Majority Leader and currently serves on the Ways & Means, Transportation & Defense, and State Affairs committees.
In 2022 Monks voted in favor of bills banning COVID-19 vaccine requirements, raising the smoking and vaping age to 21, allowing Powerball sales to continue in Idaho, and a bill forbidding unaffiliated voters from signing up as party members at the polls on Election Day and voting in the closed GOP primary. In 2021 he was a large proponent of multiple bills that would trim the governor’s emergency powers.
Monks did not return multiple requests for comment.
Pierce, a Democrat, is focused strongly on pro-abortion rights, according to her campaign Facebook page. She is endorsed by Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates. She is also an organizer for Hunger Free America.
Pierce, who did not reply to the League of Women Voters questionnaire, could not be reached by the Idaho Press for an interview.