Dawn Pierce and incumbent Jason Monks are facing off in the Idaho District 22B House race. District 22 stretches from McDermott Road to Cole Road and spans from the south side of Victory Road to the north side of Hubbard Road in Ada County. 

If Monks, a Republican, were to be reelected in the solidly red district, it would be his sixth term. All members of the District 22 delegation have served at least four terms in the legislature.

