WHO Monkeypox

FILE - This 1997 image provided by the CDC during an investigation into an outbreak of monkeypox, which took place in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), formerly Zaire, and depicts the dorsal surfaces of the hands of a monkeypox case patient, who was displaying the appearance of the characteristic rash during its recuperative stage. The World Health Organization is convening its emergency committee on Thursday, July 21, 2022 to consider for the second time within weeks whether the expanding outbreak of monkeypox should be declared a global crisis. 

 CDC via AP, File

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


On Friday, Southwest District Health announced the first case of monkeypox of an Idaho resident in its jurisdiction. The case was detected in Canyon County.

According to a press release, local and state public health officials are working with the patient’s health care providers to ensure the patient is treated and any potential close contacts are identified and notified of exposure risk. The investigation is ongoing.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments