...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/
SUNDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM
PDT/ TO 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with temperatures up to 109. For the Heat Advisory,
temperatures up to 106.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Oregon and southwest Idaho.
* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from noon MDT /11 AM
PDT/ to 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ Sunday. For the Heat Advisory,
until noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
FILE - This 1997 image provided by the CDC during an investigation into an outbreak of monkeypox, which took place in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), formerly Zaire, and depicts the dorsal surfaces of the hands of a monkeypox case patient, who was displaying the appearance of the characteristic rash during its recuperative stage. The World Health Organization is convening its emergency committee on Thursday, July 21, 2022 to consider for the second time within weeks whether the expanding outbreak of monkeypox should be declared a global crisis.
On Friday, Southwest District Health announced the first case of monkeypox of an Idaho resident in its jurisdiction. The case was detected in Canyon County.
According to a press release, local and state public health officials are working with the patient’s health care providers to ensure the patient is treated and any potential close contacts are identified and notified of exposure risk. The investigation is ongoing.
The initial testing identification was performed at the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories, but samples are being sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation of the monkeypox virus. The CDC results are expected in the next week, according to the press release.
According to Assistant State Epidemiologist Dr. Kathryn Turner, community spread of monkeypox has not been detected in Idaho, but there is a concern that could change. As of Tuesday, Turner said Idaho currently had enough vaccines to provide post-exposure prophylaxis to contacts of identified cases.
The state's first probable case of monkeypox was announced in early July; the individual lives in Central Health's jurisdiction, which encompasses Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties.
People who have been in close contact with someone who tests positive for monkeypox should be monitored for symptoms for 21 days, according to the press release. Symptoms of monkeypox include a fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or more, chills, swelling of the lymph nodes and a new skin rash that may look like pimples or blisters.
Southwest District Health also said that to avoid the spread of monkeypox people should avoid close, skin-to-skin contact with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox. They should also take care to not handle or touch bedding, towels, or clothing of a person with monkeypox, not share eating utensils or cups, and wash their hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
Those who develop an unexplained skin rash should contact their health care provider and avoid contact with others, per SWDH.