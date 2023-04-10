BOISE — Prosecuting attorney Lindsey Blake didn’t mince words when she took the podium for opening statements in Lori Vallow’s murder trial on Monday.
“Money, power and sex. That is what this case is about. The defendant, Lori Vallow Daybell, wanted money, power and sex,” Blake said while addressing the jury at the Ada County Courthouse. “And she used money, power and sex, or the promise of those things, to get what she wanted.”
Vallow is charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of her two children, J.J. Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, and Tammy Daybell, the late-wife of Lori Vallow’s current husband Chad Daybell. Opening statements are not considered evidence.
Blake told the jury that Lori Vallow would do anything to remove any obstacles that stood in her way of getting what she wanted. The primary obstacles she faced, Blake said, were Tylee Ryan, J.J. Vallow and Tammy Daybell.
“Tylee had money, Lori wanted it. Tylee is gone,” Blake said. This was in reference to the social security benefits the 16-year-old was receiving from her deceased father.
She added that J.J. Vallow was difficult and took time and effort to care for, time and effort that Lori Vallow would rather direct toward Chad Daybell; and Tammy Daybell stood in the way of Lori Vallow having Chad and money from a life insurance policy in Tammy Daybell's name all to herself. Now J.J. Vallow and Tammy Daybell are both gone.
“The defendant and Chad did what they had to do to any obstacle that was in their way of getting what they wanted,” Blake said.
Blake focused heavily on the definition of conspiracy, one of the charges against Lori Vallow. She told the jury that if they found that Lori Vallow had assisted, abetted, aided, encouraged, advised, or commanded someone to carry out the murders of Tylee Ryan, J.J. Vallow and Tammy Daybell, they would have to find her guilty.
While painting a picture of the case that lies before the jury for the next few weeks, Blake also gave a preview of some of the evidence they will see. Photos of the charred remains of Tylee Ryan were displayed on a screen in the courtroom. Blake said Tylee’s DNA was also found on a pickaxe and a shovel on Daybell’s property. Photos of the plastic bags carrying J.J's remains and Tammy’s remains were also displayed. Blake revealed a Utah medical examiner who preformed Tammy's autopsy ruled her cause of death to be asphyxiation.
Blake told jurors that during Lori Vallow’s first meeting with Chad Daybell, the two decided they shared purported religious beliefs that they had been married in previous lives and that they were “essentially meant to be together." Blake mentioned text messages exchanged between Lori Vallow, Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow's late brother Alex Cox. And the jury was walked through the timeline of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell’s relationship in relation to the timing of the deaths.
“They were getting married on a sunny beach in Hawaii, dancing and celebrating their lives together,” Blake said.
All the while, Tylee and J.J. were in shallow graves on Chad Daybell’s property and Tammy had just been buried after her funeral.
Blake said that after her children’s deaths, Vallow continued to collect the social security benefits each child was receiving due to the previous deaths of their fathers Joseph Ryan and Charles Vallow.
Defense attorney Jim Archibald took less time in his opening statements.
He presented Lori Vallow’s alibi: She was in her own apartment in Rexburg when J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan died in Cox's apartment, and that Lori was in Hawaii when Tammy Daybell died in the home of Chad Daybell.
Archibald told jurors that their focus in this trial is not to be about what Chad Daybell or Cox did, their focus should be on Lori and if she was involved and how.
In referring to the indictment, he said the prosecution can’t decide if Lori Vallow insisted, encouraged or demanded the slayings of the deceased in this case.
“They’re not sure what happened yet they want you to be,” Archibald said. “That’s the challenge here for you is you’re going to be given all these alternatives and you’re going to have to be convinced beyond a reasonable doubt.”
He said the evidence in the case would show Lori Vallow was a “beautiful wife” to Charles Vallow, that people were attracted to Lori Vallow and her “pretty smile” and “vivacious personality,” and that she had particular interest in religion and the end of times. Archibald told the jury that in the U.S. people have a right to worship how they choose.
Archibald then spoke to the jury about his client being innocent until proven guilty, about setting aside anything the jurors may have heard on the case and making sure they would not convict if they had any reasonable doubt.
“You said you would be fair and impartial. You said you would have an open mind, to not judge, you said you would find her not guilty,” Archibald said, concluding his statements.