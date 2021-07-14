Mohamud Mkoma, a Somali refugee who was shot by police last month, was charged Wednesday with multiple offenses, according to a news release from the Boise Police Department.
The charges include three felony counts of lewd conduct with a minor under 16, felony aggravated assault, felony aggravated assault on law enforcement personnel, felony use of a deadly firearm during the commission of a crime, and four misdemeanors — unlawful entry, malicious injury to property, eluding a peace officer and violation of a protection order.
Mkoma, 33, remains in the hospital after he was shot by Boise police on June 27. The shooting occurred after police confronted Mkoma, who was believed to be connected to a missing 14-year-old child who has since been found safe.
When police initially attempted to conduct a traffic stop with Mkoma, he fled, Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said immediately following the incident. While officers were in pursuit of Mkoma, they saw what they believed was a weapon being waved around inside the vehicle. Officers were eventually able to stop the vehicle.
When officers exited their vehicles and confronted Mkoma, something happened that “compelled the officers to exercise force” and shoot the suspect, Lee said following the shooting.
Mkoma's family members say the 14-year-old in question is Mkoma's son.
After the shooting, members of the Somali Bantu community met with Lee and Boise Mayor Lauren McLean and organized a peaceful protest in downtown Boise. Community activists have asked police to turn over the body camera footage and 911 call from the incident. During the Tuesday evening demonstration outside Boise City Hall, protesters demanded accountability for the shooting and have advocated for sensitivity regarding Mkoma's mental health — he was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2014, according to Mana Mohamed, of the Somali Bantu group.
Three officers involved in the June 27 shooting — Steve Martinez, Aaron Hartje and Jeffrey Ridgeway — have been placed on administrative leave.
The Boise Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment for this story.