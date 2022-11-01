BOISE — As Election Day approaches, Ada County residents are using mobile units to vote early.
On Tuesday, chief judge for early voting Janet Wallace supervised the second week of early voters at Lake Hazel Library. Wallace has supervised early voting since 2016, when mobile units were first put into use in Ada County.
"Voting is important in every election," Wallace said. "It's an individual choice, but early voting is just easy."
With 46 ballots counted by 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Wallace said she was pleased with the turnout so far.
"Early voting provides a great opportunity for people to ensure they get their vote cast. It's often more convenient than racing home on Election Day for people's busy lives," Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane said. "With locations all throughout Ada County, we've worked to ensure everyone has an opportunity to get their ballot cast."
Early voting is available at Boise City Hall, Meridian City Hall, Eagle City Hall and Ada County Elections until Friday. Early voting locations are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The mobile voting center will be at Kuna City Hall on Wednesday, The Village at Meridian on Thursday, and Star Library on Friday. Mobile voting is available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registration is available at all voting sites, Wallace said.
The mobile unit's set-up utilizes a trailer for voters to check in with their drivers license and receive their ballot. After filling out those ballots, voters hand them in to be counted. A lot of people working in the mobile unit are there to learn what the process for elections is, Wallace said.
"Those that come in, if they're doubters of the system, we'll say 'we're always looking for poll workers, come work and see for yourself what the process is,'" she said. "My guess is, once you've seen the process, then you'll understand it's a secure election."
Wallace said she doesn't work with early voting for the money — she does it because voting is important, and she wants to help everyone get the opportunity to cast a ballot.
On Tuesday morning there were a total of 54,447 ballots issued and 30,744 ballots received in Ada County, according to the Ada County Clerk's Office. As of Tuesday, there had been a total of 10,603 early voters.
Among them is Sandra Augsburger.
"I consider it a duty to vote," Augsburger said. "This was sure convenient. It was very easy and everybody was very helpful and friendly."
Like many other voters on Tuesday, Augsburger was in the area running errands and took the opportunity to cast her ballot when she saw the mobile unit.
"If you don’t vote you don’t have any power at all. Our country’s based on individuals voting," she said. "Many countries don’t have the ability to vote."
Some people, she said, feel that the results of the election are predetermined — that thought doesn't stop her from voting.
"If you don't even try to vote, you can't change anything," Augsburger said.
Boise resident Harold Johnson is "a regular early voter."
"It’s just easier. The lines are not as long," he said. "I read up on the ballot and decide that I want to vote, so I go do it while I still remember what I read about everybody."
Johnson said he gets informed about candidates from newspapers or TV news and specifically looks at what each candidate stands for. He votes for the people who value the same things as he does.
"My government high school teacher said, ‘if you don’t vote, you don’t have the right to complain,’ and I want the right to complain," he said. "It impacts all of our lives and not just our lives but to children and grandchildren. Everybody should want the country to do well."
Even though everyone has different political beliefs and different votes, Johnson said, it's important that people support the right to vote.
"Everybody should encourage people to vote for the candidates of their choice," he said. "It's a right we have and we ought to make use of it."
Michael Fulkerson said he appreciated the opportunity to vote early, especially in a location convenient to him.
"Get out and vote," he said. "We need some changes and hopefully a vote helps."