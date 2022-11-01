Support Local Journalism


BOISE — As Election Day approaches, Ada County residents are using mobile units to vote early.

On Tuesday, chief judge for early voting Janet Wallace supervised the second week of early voters at Lake Hazel Library. Wallace has supervised early voting since 2016, when mobile units were first put into use in Ada County.  

Ada Early Voting

A voter exits after casting a ballot in the Ada County mobile voting unit parked at the Lake Hazel Library during early voting on Tuesday.
Ada Early Voting

An "I voted" sticker awaits those passing through the Ada County mobile voting unit outside the Lake Hazel Library during early voting on Tuesday.

