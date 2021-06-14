BOISE — A Saint Alphonsus Health System’s team will take a mobile vaccine unit to Kuna, Caldwell and Horseshoe Bend this summer to help vaccinate those communities.
The unit is provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and will offer free COVID-19 vaccines starting June 21, according to a news release.
“Appointments are not required to attend these free clinics,” the release said. “Patients under the age of 18 need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian when receiving their vaccination or must submit a consent form signed by a parent or guardian.”
People have the option to pre-register at saintalphonsus.org/vaxoutreach. Vaccine consent forms are available at the scheduling website or at the clinics.
The mobile vaccine unit will return to Weiser to administer booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech or upon request, the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
“Patients interested in getting their first dose of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be able to schedule appointments at other Saint Alphonsus locations for their second vaccine,” the release said.
The unit will be in Weiser from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday from now through June 19 at Memorial Park on Gray Avenue.
Then, the unit will be in Kuna between 4 and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 12 to 4 p.m. Saturday from June 21-26 at Bernie Fisher Park, 201 W. Main St.
Next, the mobile vaccine unit will be in Caldwell from 4 to 8 p.m. on June 28-July 1 at Whittenberger Park, 420 W. Chicago.
Finally, the unit will travel to Horseshoe Bend. Vaccination clinics will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and noon to 4 p.m. Saturday from July 6 to July 10 at Horseshoe Bend High School, 398 School Road.
For booster vaccines, the unit will return to Kuna on July 12-17, Caldwell on July 19-22 and Horseshoe Bend on July 27-31.
At these clinics, people can receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Other Saint Alphonsus locations will offer boosters.
People who cannot leave their homes and travel can request a home visit by calling 208-367-4482 and selecting option five.
“Home appointments are also available for health care providers or family caregivers who are not able to leave to get their vaccines,” the release said. “Vaccines are provided at no cost to the patients. Medical insurance cards are accepted for patients with insurance.”