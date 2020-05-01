A missing Weiser girl who authorities believe may have been in Boise was found Thursday.
The Boise Police Department earlier in the week assisted the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in the search for 14-year-old Aurora, who was believed to have been an endangered runaway. Police suspected she may have been with her dog, a 70-pound husky/malamute mix.
The Boise Police Department first tweeted about assisting the sheriff’s office on Tuesday. On Friday, a subsequent tweet confirmed Aurora had been found safe on Thursday.
She’d spoken about possibly going to the Boise Towne Square Mall, according to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.