By IDAHO PRESS STAFF A missing 15-year-old girl from Lewiston and the suspect at center of a recent Amber Alert were found on Tuesday evening in Spokane Valley, KTVB.COM reported. An Amber Alert was issued Monday for the teen who was last seen Friday, Dec. 3. Dixon is believed to be with Jonathan Bowles, 36. Bowles has multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest for child molestation.
Washington State Patrol said they located a car related to the alert and a girl fitting the description of the suspect driving and a girl in the passenger seat, according to KTVB. Bowles is in custody, and the 15-year-old is safe and undergoing a medical evaluation, according to WSP. They were traveling in a 2007 maroon Chevy Trailblazer with Washington state license plate BKA0197. The pair was believed to have been seen Monday in Starbuck, Washington, and later that day, 30 miles away in Pomeroy, Washington. KTVB.COM contributed to this report. This story has been updated
