Originally published May 1 on KTVB.COM.
Boise's police and fire departments responded to reports of a missing kayaker on the Boise River on Monday. He was not found and it is now a recovery effort.
According to a press release from Boise Fire and the City of Boise, crews responded to the call on Monday around 2:45 p.m. at the West Parkcenter Bridge and Beacon Street.
"Witness reports show the kayaker put in at Barber Park, and his last known location was in the middle of the river channel near the E Parkcenter Bridge," the release stated. "The Boise Fire Dive Team recovered one inflatable kayak on the river. Nine Boise Fire units, including the river rescue boat, and Boise Police with drones (unmanned aerial vehicles) responded to the search on the river and along the Greenbelt. They were unable to locate the male subject. At 4:15pm, Boise Fire called off the search and transitioned it from a rescue to a recovery effort. The incident is being turned over to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office to investigate for a missing person."
There have been several reports from officials that water levels on the river are high and dangerous, and people should use caution.
"The Boise River is running high and fast and the Boise Fire Department has posted the 'Dangerous River Condition' notice," a press release from the city of Boise stated. "This posting is in coordination with the City of Boise's Department of Parks and Recreation, Boise Police, Ada County Parks and Waterways, and other stakeholders. Current river flows are right around 6,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) making river conditions extremely dangerous for people and pets. This posting will remain in effect until further notice."
The Boise Fire Department has recommended people stay out of the river at this time, saying, "do not recreate in the river, as these conditions can be life threatening. Keep pets leashed near the river as they may chase other animals/wildlife into the swift water and be swept away rapidly."
I addition, Boise is reminding people that they could be charged with costs incurred for their recovery.
"Rescue emergency means a public safety or fire emergency incident resulting from a person or persons knowingly entering any area that has been closed to the public by competent authority for any reason, where such closure is posted by sign, barricade, or other device, and an emergency response such as a search for or rescue of such person results from the entry," the Public Safety Emergency Response Cost Recovery Ordinance Section states. "For example, a rescue emergency would arise when the Boise River is flowing at a cubic foot per second level such that an authorized State, County, or City official declares the river closed to floating or rafting, the entry points are signed or otherwise posted as closed, and a person ignores the closure and a search and/or rescue results from the entry."
