GARDEN CITY — A vulnerable 73-year-old man reported missing Tuesday afternoon was later found unharmed.
Officers responded at about 2:30 p.m. to Emerson House in the 8200 block of West Marigold Street, according to a news release from the Garden City Police Department. The house specializes in care for adults with Alzheimer's and other medical dementia, according to its website.
Police reported one of the house’s residents, Gary Babbit, left the house on foot about 2 p.m. Tuesday. He was reported to possibly be experiencing dementia and confusion.
Police searched the area and issued a missing-person bulletin out of concern for Babbit’s well-being during cold weather.
Garden City Police announced in an emailed statement at 4:37 p.m. that Babbit had been found and was safe.