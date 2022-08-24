Support Local Journalism


FRUITLAND – The search for Michael Vaughan is hitting the road.

On Wednesday, the Fruitland Police Department, in partnership with Kam-Way Transportation and the Washington State Patrol, announced an initiative to place photos of Vaughan on the side of semi-trailers traveling the western United States and beyond.

Teddy Feinberg is the Managing Editor at the Idaho Press. He can be reached at 208-465-8110. Follow him on Twitter: @TeddyFeinberg

