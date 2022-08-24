FRUITLAND – The search for Michael Vaughan is hitting the road.
On Wednesday, the Fruitland Police Department, in partnership with Kam-Way Transportation and the Washington State Patrol, announced an initiative to place photos of Vaughan on the side of semi-trailers traveling the western United States and beyond.
The effort is the latest push to bring Vaughan home, after he went missing from his Fruitland residence over a year ago. Vaughan, who was 5 at the time of his disappearance, was last seen outside his family home on Southwest Ninth Street at around 6:30 p.m. on July 27, 2021.
“We know that exposure along the interstates, highways and roads of this country will help bring new leads and potentially help bring Michael home safely,” Fruitland Police Chief J.D. Huff said at a press conference.
Kam-Way Transportation, which is based out of Blaine, Washington, is providing the semi-trailers. Three trailers will feature photos of Vaughan, along with Vaughan’s name, the words “Please Help Find Me,” and a phone number and website for those with information about him.
The company has been providing the service since 2018 and is currently assisting on seven missing children’s cases, including Vaughan’s.
Kam Sihota, CEO of Kam-Way, said the company has trucks traveling primarily in seven western U.S. states – Idaho, Washington, Oregon, California, Utah, Arizona and Colorado. He added, however, that Kam-Way trucks can also be found on roads throughout the country and also parts of Canada.
“Moving freight and moving trucks down the road is something that we do on a day-in, day-out basis,” Sihota said. “But being able to do a little more, a little extra, give families hope, bring awareness through the missing children on the side of our trailers is something that’s near and dear to myself, my wife, our whole company. We think that it’s an amazing cause.”
Carri Gordon, the missing and unidentified person unit manager with Washington State Patrol, commended Kam-Way for its commitment to the program. Currently, the trailers feature cases that are predominantly in Washington state, Gordon said.
“I just want to assure the families and law enforcement that we are not going to stop. That is what we do,” she said. “That is why we do what we do every single day.”
The search for Vaughan has been intensive and has involved multiple law enforcement agencies.
At Wednesday’s press conference, held at Fruitland Community Park, Huff was flanked by Gordon along with representatives from the Payette County Sheriff’s Office, Payette City Police Department and Ontario Police Department. Huff also referenced Idaho State Police, FBI, and “law enforcement agencies across the country” for their help during this time.
He lamented the evening of Vaughan’s disappearance, when over 100 law enforcement officers came to Fruitland to assist in the search.
He said that over 3,000 acres of farmland has been covered, as well as 29 miles of riverbank along Snake River. Two-hundred-fifty residential homes have been investigated during the search, Huff said.
He added that police have combed through out buildings, septic tanks, garbage cans, vehicles, irrigation ditches and drained canals in search of the boy.
The chief said that over 30 search warrants have been served and more than 1,200 leads have been processed over the past year.
“Many of which we have been able to clear,” he said. “Many of which we are still working on.”
Regardless, the commitment to find Vaughan remains steadfast.
“We haven’t stopped,” Huff said. “Every day we have unfinished business and our investigation remains very, very active.”
Huff added that Vaughan’s family, some of which were in attendance at Wednesday’s news conference, is not a focus in the investigation at this point.
“They are continuing to fully cooperate with us and all of our efforts.”
Vaughan’s mother, Brandi Neal, thanked the community and police agencies for their help and support during what has been an agonizing time.
“We’re gonna get him home. We’re not going to stop. We’re going to find him,” she said of her son.
“To whoever has Michael or knows anything and has information about Michael, please come forward. We need him home. We need our baby. Please.”