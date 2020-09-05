EAGLE — A multiday search for a missing 2-year-old boy came to a tragic end early Saturday morning when the child's remains were found in a pond near the home where his family was visiting.
The Ada County Sheriff's Office announced via Twitter that Rory Pope's body was recovered from the pond behind North Arena Avenue, which was being drained to aid in the search.
Crews began draining the pond, which was near the house where Rory was staying at with his grandparents, on Friday. His body was found when the water level dropped. The child had been missing since Wednesday afternoon.