Originally published Dec. 21 on KTVB.COM.

UPDATE: The girl was located and is safe, Boise Police tweeted Wednesday evening.

Original story:

Boise Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager who may be in danger.

Police say a 16-year-old girl left her her house near South Owyhee Street and West Hillcrest Drive around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Her family has not seen her since.

Officers say she was not dressed for the cold weather, last seen wearing black leggings and a long-sleeve black shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

