James Daly
Originally published July 31 on KTVB.COM.
An Idaho man who was reported missing more than a week ago was found dead in Boise County, according to the Boise Police Department.
James Daly of Boise was reported missing after he failed to return home; he was last seen Wednesday, July 27.
The same night he disappeared, James' cell phone pinged near Idaho City around 5:15 p.m. He was driving a black 2017 Ford F150 with a camper shell.
BPD reported that while an investigation is ongoing, there was no evidence found to signal foul play was involved.
