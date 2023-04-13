Galena Mine Idaho

A Galena Mine employee was killed Tuesday when they were struck by falling material. This picture of the mine is from 2007. 

 Kathy Plonka/Spokesman-Review

A miner at the Galena Complex near Wallace died Tuesday in an accident, according to a release from the company that operates the mine.

The miner, whose identity has not been released, was killed when struck by a piece of “falling ground,” Americas Gold and Silver Corporation said.

Originally published April 12 in the Spokesman-Review.

