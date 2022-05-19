BOISE — Family of military service members gathered Thursday afternoon to pay their respects at the Idaho National Guard’s Memorial Day dedication ceremony at Gowen Field Memorial Park.
The ceremony included a dedication of engraved bricks purchased by family and friends throughout the year to memorialize those who served in the military.
“Today serves as an annual tradition to remember and honor those who came before us — those who have made this great organization a part of their lives and who gave all,” Staff Sgt. Pablo Marino said at the event. “We also get to gather to dedicate new additions to this sacred place. And finally, we get to take the opportunity to pause, reflect, visit, and share stories of our friends, family, and loved ones whose names can be found etched in many of the memorials and the bricks in this park.”
Command Sgt. Maj. Linda Burkhart has helped organize the event for the past six years. The Idaho Military Museum coordinates the sale of the memorial bricks, she said. People who buy the bricks are buying them for those who have ties to Idaho in some way, she said. For example, Burkhart plans to buy a brick for her father, who lived in California and served in the Korean War as a Marine. She plans to put the brick next to hers.
The park, dedicated in 2008, is an important place of reflection for many, she said.
“Families that come out, they really enjoy being able to walk through the park and just enjoy a nice peaceful area,” Burkhart said after Thursday’s ceremony. “It’s safe and secure, and it always will be.”
The keynote speaker, Sgt. Maj. Nicholas Edwards, described overseeing nearly 300 guardsmen in Washington, D.C., in the days ahead of the inauguration of President Joe Biden in January 2021. The purpose of the guardsmen’s presence was “to ensure that peaceful transition occurred,” Edwards said.
But Edwards found himself fighting for space for the guardsmen to sleep and rest, he said. At first, they were working out of the U.S. Capitol building but were soon relegated to the grass outside, in January weather, he said. Edwards eventually secured a parking garage half a mile away where the guardsmen could rest, sleep, and charge their phones, he said.
The experience illustrates the character of the guardsmen, Edwards said. They did not ask for pity or sympathy, or waver from their assignment, he said.
“They recognize the inauguration is something much bigger than themselves,” Edwards said. “All of them have different political views and opinions, but they worked as a team with one goal. It is this type of moral courage that makes them unique.”
“Our service members don’t want your pity … they want respect and appreciation, the appreciation of what they have paid for and the sacrifices that they and their families have made,” Edwards said, noting that some members have “paid the ultimate price,” and everyone who serves has sacrificed time with their families.
Following the reading of the service members’ whose commemorative bricks will be placed in the park this year, members of the Idaho Military Historical Society presented a three-round cannon volley. Afterwards, Sgt. 1st Class Michael Robinett played Taps, sounding the final notes a few seconds before a flyover of four A-10 Thunderbolt IIs.