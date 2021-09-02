We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
BOISE — Local organization Mission43 will host a “Miles of Remembrance” event to mark the anniversary of 9/11. One thousand people are expected to gather for the event, which features a “challenging” 5K course and will be held at the Eagle Sports Complex on Saturday, Sept. 11.
Mission43 is an Idaho Organization dedicated to providing “post 9/11 servicemen, women, and military spouses opportunities to succeed in Idaho after the military through the pillars of education, engagement, and employment,” according to the organization’s website. This year’s Miles of Remembrance will be the organization’s sixth, and in addition to honoring the “spirit of service and sacrifice,” the event is intended to create space to discuss the events of 9/11, according to a news release.
“The 9/11 Miles of Remembrance is a conversation starter, whether that conversation is between parents and their children, or between total strangers,” said Dan Nelson, Mission43 engagement director, in the release.
“By sharing the memories of that day and learning about its events and the subsequent Global War on Terror, we keep September 11, 2001, from becoming a blurb in a history book,” Nelson said.
“Terrorism and war are tough subjects for some people to broach, but without the effort and the courage to confront these things, there is an increasing disconnect between the public and public servants,” Nelson said.
Mission43 has developed audio guides for youth and adults about 9/11’s events, and does presentations in local schools, the release said.
“Idaho is a community that has the capacity to honor service and sacrifice, but it takes consistent effort to effectively do so,” Nelson said. “Service is meant to be commended, and the burden of sacrifice is meant to be shared.”