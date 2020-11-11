MIDDLETON — The Middleton School District will use federal funds to pay district employees for the extra time worked because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board of trustees unanimously approved the memorandum between the teachers union and the district that allowed for the payments.
Federal money left over for the staff salaries will help cover technology equipment and maintenance costs incurred because of the pandemic, a press release from the district said.
According to the memorandum, certified and administrative staff members will receive retroactive pay of $1,762 for additional time worked due to the pandemic.
Staff members who are not certified or in administrative roles will receive $500 for additional work as a result of the pandemic, as well as an additional $500 from the general fund for compensation loss due to the delayed start of the school year, for a total of $1,000.
Before the vote, trustee Aleisha McConkie said she appreciated all the hard work that went into determining the payments.
“I know it's not perfect, but I appreciate the hard work that went into the discussion, and I really think it was a win for all sides.”
The total cost is about $586,000.
REOPENING
Despite Southwest District Health moving Canyon County into a red alert level, the Middleton School District is going forward with plans to reopen middle and high schools full-time for in-person learning.
Middle and high schools in the district are set to open on Monday. Board Chairman Kirk Adams indicated that the board would meet with the teachers union to discuss how to keep schools open with Canyon County in the red alert level.