MIDDLETON — Middleton Mayor Steve Rule announced Tuesday that the city would cancel its July 4 parade, but still hold a fireworks show.
In an emailed statement, Rule said Middleton fire department leadership, police department leadership, the Chamber of Commerce leadership and himself "carefully deliberated" the decision and chose to continue with the fireworks show.
"Again, no parade on the fourth in Middleton, but, there will be fireworks for the Middleton community," Rule's email said.
The Fourth of July parade in Middleton is a longstanding tradition. There are vendors and activities typically held at Middleton Place Park and a parade follows, starting at Middleton Middle School.
The decision to cancel the parade was made as businesses across the state are beginning to open up following Gov. Brad Little's phased reopening plan amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Details on where the fireworks show would be held are still being worked out.