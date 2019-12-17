BOISE — A Middleton teen, initially charged with 10 felony charges after police and prosecutors say he possessed more than 2,000 images of child pornography, now faces charges in federal court.
Colton Turner, 18, was indicted on seven charges by a federal grand jury on Dec. 11. Under that indictment, he faces two counts of possession of child pornography, three counts of distribution of child pornography, one count of transportation of child pornography, and a single count of sexual exploitation of children. Those charges have their origins in things prosecutors say Turner did months ago.
Prosecutors believe Turner in July enticed or coerced a juvenile “to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions of such conduct,” according to the indictment. Sometime between July 28 and Aug. 11, prosecutors say, Turner also transported child pornography on his cell phone between Oregon and Idaho. In the months that followed, according to the indictment, Turner distributed and possessed child pornography; some of the material depicted children younger than 12 years old.
Turner’s indictment in federal court follows charges prosecutors in Canyon County filed against him. A Canyon County sheriff’s deputy in that case was assigned three tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which allegedly connected to Turner’s cellphone account, according to an affidavit of probable cause for Turner’s arrest. Detectives also found evidence Turner had had conversations about sexually abusing minors, according to the affidavit.
He was arrested Nov. 13 on suspicion of 10 counts of possession of sexually exploitative material, but prosecutors moved to dismiss those charges on Friday, two days after Turner’s indictment in federal court. A judge dismissed the charges in state district court the same day.
Turner is scheduled to appear in court later today for a video arraignment on the federal charges.