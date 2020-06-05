MIDDLETON — The Middleton School District released a press release Thursday night, saying district leaders have "regrouped" and assured stakeholders the district is moving in a positive direction since the resignation of Sherawn Reberry as superintendent and the district's levy failure.
In the press release, the Middleton Education Association, the local teachers union, announced it would not pursue an open meeting law complaint against the school board.
Association President Dave Stacy said the organization is retracting a complaint from last month that said the school board violated open meetings law with a closed-door discussion of labor negotiations.
Stacy said in the press release, “After talking to Trustees Kirk Adams and Derek Moore today, I understand that there was no ill intent on their part."
In the press release, acting Superintendent Kristin Beck said she is hopeful that trust between the district and the union will be restored and continue to grow.
The board appointed Beck as acting superintendent Wednesday, a day after they learned of Reberry's immediate resignation. Reberry had been on personal leave for almost a week prior to that, but the details of her departure aren't public.
In the statement, Adams said, “I believe Kristin and our staff are positioned well to succeed in the coming year. We will continue to focus on what is best for the students of our community.”
Adams also addressed the levy failure saying, "tough decisions will need to be made in the coming weeks." The levy would have brought in $1.5 million a year for the next two years, replacing the current $1.3 million levy.
The press release said Beck "looks forward to her new challenge."
“Middleton has a fantastic group of incredibly hard working and talented individuals, even with the challenges we face, I feel confident that we will continue to be successful as a result," she said in the release.
Beck also commented on the levy failure, saying, "The 150-vote margin was disheartening, but I also understand the state and local economic uncertainty that COVID-19 has created.”
The levy measure needed 50% plus one vote to pass. It received 2,214 votes in favor, or 48%, and 2,364 votes against, or 52%.
“We now have better information from the Idaho State Department of Education regarding the funding allocations, in light of state-ordered hold backs on the current fiscal year and the 2020-2021 year,” Beck said.
In the release, Adams and the Middleton Education Association thanked Reberry for her work in Middleton. She started with the district in August of last year.
“We wish her well in her future endeavors, I know I will be in contact with her," Adams said in the release. "I appreciate what she’s done for the district. She leaves us in a better position."