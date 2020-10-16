MIDDLETON — The Middleton Education Association filed a grievance against the Middleton School District board of trustees Wednesday, citing violations of a negotiated agreement that said MEA would be included in any reopening plan revisions.
The board of trustees approved a reopening plan revision Monday, to allow kindergarten through fifth-grade students to return to school full time on Oct. 26. The Middleton Education Association, the teachers union, said in its grievance that the board failed to include members in the process that led up to their decision to revise the district’s reopening plan.
In its grievance, MEA President Dave Stacy said the Negotiated Agreement between the MEA, the school district and board of trustees includes a section that requires frequent communication between the district and association during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Communication may include periodic financial updates, and the district and association shall work together to provide a safe and effective learning environment for students and staff,” the agreement said.
In the grievance, Stacy said the board violated that section during its Monday meeting where it modified the reopening plan without discussing the move with the association.
"We are just asking to be respected, valued and to be heard, and no one is willing to talk to us," Stacy told the Idaho Press on Friday.
To remedy the alleged agreement violation, the association is asking that it be included in all future meetings and work sessions regarding COVID-19. It is asking that MEA representation be in the room or on the call during the discussions. It is asking for a special board meeting to discuss the concerns of MEA members when it comes to reopening school. The association is also asking that the board follow the timeline and recommendations by Superintendent Kristin Beck. In Monday’s meeting, Beck recommended a slower reopening timeline than the timeline approved by the board of trustees.
The association was included in the original reopening plan discussions, but Stacy said he was unable to ask any questions or express any concerns to the board before it made the decision to start moving into full reopening.
"We are all at our breaking point for this year, we are doing it because we love our kids, but we are at our breaking point," Stacy said.
Beck declined to comment on the MEA grievance. Board chairman Kirk Adams did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday afternoon.
In the West Ada School District in the Meridian area, hundreds of teachers are planning to call in sick Monday after trustees declined to move school online even after Central District Health moved the county to the "red" category, the most extreme level of transmission risk.
Canyon County, which is in Southwest District Health's jurisdiction, is in an orange health alert level as of Oct. 8.
Stacy said the Middleton Education Association does not have substantial plans for a walk out, but he said members have discussed it.