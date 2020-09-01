MIDDLETON — Middleton School District will open schools Sept. 8 with a hybrid in-person, at-home model.
The final decision from the board of trustees comes after it postponed the first day of school and decided to use more specific health district data to determine its reopening plan.
The district is using Southwest District Health's seven-day incident data for Middleton's ZIP code to determine what model to reopen schools in. The board decided following Canyon County's totals was inappropriate since Middleton has fewer cases than larger cities in the county.
The board said Monday that the seven-day average of daily incidence rate per 10,000 was 2.4, in the 83644 ZIP code area. Last week the rate per 10,000 was 1.7.
The board decided the 2.4 incidence rate will allow the district to open in the hybrid model, with students attending face-to-face instruction two days per week and distance learning two days per week.
The board will meet every two weeks to look at the seven-day average and make a decision on what status to proceed with.
Board members have indicated their goal is to get students inside the classroom as much as possible.
Middleton's move to open in a hybrid model comes after several decisions by other school districts:
- The Boise and West Ada school districts will use an online-only model until at least Sept. 14.
- The Nampa School District decided to hold classes fully online until at least Sept. 8.
- The Caldwell School District opted for online-only education until Oct. 2.
The Vallivue, Kuna and Notus school districts are the only others that have opened in a hybrid model.
In its Monday meeting, the Middleton board of trustees also added language to its reopening plan that allows it to provide Wi-Fi hotspots to online students who identify as migrants or homeless.
The board also added language to encourage students or staff to wear masks when attending school. The amendment to the plan does say the district cannot mandate masks unless the city or county passes an ordinance to mandate masks.