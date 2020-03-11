NAMPA — The Middleton School District's supplement levy request fell short Tuesday, while three other school districts in Canyon County successfully passed levies.
Some Middleton district voters, however, contacted the school district Tuesday morning to say they weren't given a chance to vote on the levy because of issues with the county's new election equipment. The issue, though, was resolved early in the day, school district spokeswoman Vickie Holbrook told the Idaho Press Wednesday.
"I think there were a few (affected voters), but do I think it affected the outcome? No," she said.
Nampa voters also experienced issues with the equipment, and some were told to come back later in the day to vote. County Clerk Chris Yamamoto said Tuesday night he's unsure how many voters were affected, but he believes the number was low based on the precincts he visited Tuesday.
When asked if the county would redo the levy elections, Yamamoto said that depends on the margins. "If it is a very close vote, then there is an issue," he said.
The Idaho Press reached out to the county's public information officer and Board of County Commissioners Wednesday morning and is awaiting an update.
On the Middleton levy measure, there were 335 more "no" votes than "yes" votes:
- Yes: 1,265 (44%)
- No: 1,600 (56%)
Supplemental levies need 50% plus one vote to pass.
Nampa, Caldwell and Vallivue school districts passed supplemental levies, based on the county's preliminary results.
The Middleton School District is working on its next steps, and Holbrook said more details would be released later.
Nampa: $12.9 million per year
- Yes: 6,895 (55.7%)
- No: 5,474 (44.3%)
- Gap between "yes" and "no" votes:
Caldwell: $4.1 million per year
- Yes: 1,734 (52.1%)
- No: 1,596 (47.9%)
- Gap between "yes" and "no" votes: 138 votes
Vallivue School District: $4.5 million per year
- Yes: 3,227 (52.8%)
- No: 2,885 (47.2%)
- Gap between "yes" and "no" votes:
Each of the four districts was looking to replace an expiring levy, and in some cases increase the revenue amount to tackle maintenance projects.
MIDDLETON SCHOOL DISTRICT
Middleton School District sought $1.5 million per year to replace an expiring $1.31 million levy. The $190,000 increase would dedicate funds for repairs and maintenance on existing facilities, according to a press release from the district.
The levy would have cost property owners $94 per $100,000 of taxable property value, an increase over the current levy rate of $82 per $100,000. However, to lessen the tax increase, the district also planned to reduce its bond payment amounts, which would have reduced to overall levy rate by $5 per $100,000.
NAMPA SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Nampa district’s $12 million-per-year supplemental levy failed in November by just 11 votes. The school board upped the amount for Tuesday’s ballot to add funding for building maintenance, notably leaky school roofs. The funding will also support teacher and administrative salaries, curriculum updates, new security measures, playground equipment, an annual independent audit, and existing programs.
The district’s current $9.4 million-per-year supplemental levy expires June 30.
The district’s overall property tax levy rate is $399 per $100,000 of taxable property value. The proposed rate, including the new levy, will be an estimated $335 per $100,000, according to the district. The lower rate stems from the district’s plan to lower its annual bond payments.
CALDWELL SCHOOL DISTRICT
The Caldwell School District for 10 years has used a supplemental levy ranging from $2.5 million to $2.7 million to support extracurricular activities and maintain existing resources.
The district asked for $4.1 million per year to make up for a loss in state funding as hundreds of students switch to new charter schools, according to Chief Financial Officer April Burton.
About $1.5 million of the increase in the levy is meant to make up for the state funding, and another $100,000 will support a school resource officer to rotate through Caldwell’s six elementary schools, Superintendent Shalene French said.
The district’s estimated tax rate is expected to stay the same at $366 per $100,000 of taxable value. French said the district accomplished this by lowering its bond payment for next year. From last year to this year, the tax rate dropped from $419 per $100,000 of taxable value to $366 per $100,000, she said, because of a growing market value.
VALLIVUE SCHOOL DISTRICT
Vallivue School District sought $4.5 million per year — the same amount voters have approved for the past decade.
The largest chunk of funding will support extracurricular activities, at $1.1 million, according to Joey Palmer, a director with the district. Without the levy, he said the district would likely have to enact a pay-to-play program or cut some activities.
About $310,000 of the levy will help hire additional staff to support the district’s all-day, everyday kindergarten program, which began this school year. Another $510,000 will go toward staffing costs in other areas, according to a district presentation.
Due to the growth of the district’s market value, Palmer said the tax levy rate went down. The tax rate this year was $498 per $100,000 of taxable value, he said. With the levy, the tax rate next year would be $468 per $100,000 of taxable value, which he said is the lowest rate the district has seen in 15 years.