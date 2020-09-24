Middleton Heights02.JPG

Hallways at Middleton Heights Elementary School sit empty ahead of the new school year on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

MIDDLETON — Southwest District Health on Thursday responded to inquiries about the death of a Middleton School District employee from COVID-19, saying the employee contracted the disease before in-person learning began. 

School district officials discussed the death in a public school board meeting Wednesday afternoon but did not go into specifics about which school the employee worked at or when he or she was infected. The district later sent a press release with few details about the situation, citing privacy concerns.

"The employee contracted COVID-19 prior to the beginning of in-person learning within the school district and was not present in the school facilities while students were also on campus,” Southwest District Health Director Nikki Zogg said in a statement Thursday. 

It will take several weeks to process the official death certificate, according to the health district; this process further delays the reporting of COVID-19 related death data.

Zogg commended the school district for its work to "implement practices that will protect their students and staff as they transition back to in-person learning."

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the Middleton School District employee during this difficult time," she said.

Rachel Spacek is the Latino Affairs and Canyon County reporter for the Idaho Press. You can reach her at rspacek@idahopress.com. Follow her on twitter @RachelSpacek.

