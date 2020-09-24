MIDDLETON — Southwest District Health on Thursday responded to inquiries about the death of a Middleton School District employee from COVID-19, saying the employee contracted the disease before in-person learning began.
School district officials discussed the death in a public school board meeting Wednesday afternoon but did not go into specifics about which school the employee worked at or when he or she was infected. The district later sent a press release with few details about the situation, citing privacy concerns.
"The employee contracted COVID-19 prior to the beginning of in-person learning within the school district and was not present in the school facilities while students were also on campus,” Southwest District Health Director Nikki Zogg said in a statement Thursday.
It will take several weeks to process the official death certificate, according to the health district; this process further delays the reporting of COVID-19 related death data.
Zogg commended the school district for its work to "implement practices that will protect their students and staff as they transition back to in-person learning."
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of the Middleton School District employee during this difficult time," she said.