MIDDLETON — Middleton School District's board of trustees agreed Wednesday to use Southwest District Health's seven-day average daily incident report of coronavirus cases to determine whether to open schools next month.
In an Aug. 10 meeting, the five-member board expressed concern with using the health district's countywide data because they believed it did not reflect the cases within Middleton Schools District's borders; most of the county's cases are in Nampa and Caldwell.
The ultimate goal of using focused data is "keeping students in class whenever possible," the district said in a press release.
In a 5-0 vote, the trustees decided to use the health district's rolling average of positive COVID-19 cases for Middleton’s zip code, 83644.
The Middleton School District does include students who live in other nearby zip code areas, including Caldwell and Star, but 65% of the district's students live in the 83644 zip code.
Trustees will meet Aug. 31 to determine what category the district will open in on Sept. 8, the first day of school. After that determination, the board will decide schools' status every two weeks, based on the rolling average.
In the Wednesday meeting, trustees also discussed the need to amend the district's COVID-19 Reopening Plan to give teachers, who have health concerns, options in the event that students don’t wear a mask in their classroom. The discussion was at the request of Middleton Education Association President Dave Stacy.
The board did not decide on making final amendments to the plan, but discussed adding a requirement to wear a mask when maintaining 6 feet from another person is not possible.