MIDDLETON — The Middleton School District will ask voters next month for a $1.5 million supplemental levy.
According to a press release from the district, the Board of Trustees unanimously decided last month to place the levy on the March 10 ballot. The levy would run for two years and replace an existing $1.31 million levy that expires this year.
The $190,000 increase in the levy amount would provide dedicated funds for repairs and maintenance on existing facilities in the school district, the press release said.
According to the ballot language on the levy, the estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer is $94 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions. The proposed levy will replace the District’s existing supplemental levy which currently costs $82 per $100,000, resulting in a net increase of $12 per $100,000 of assessed value per year.
With approval, the net amount taxed per $100,000 assessed value, would decline by $5 as long as the assessed valuation remains unchanged, said Cheryl Sanderson, director of finance and operations, in the release.
If approved by 50%, plus 1 vote, the district would be able to continue to keep classes small and curriculum strong, Superintendent Sherawn Reberry told the board at the January 13 meeting.
The district said they will post more information on the district's website this month.