MIDDLETON — The Middleton School District will rerun the $3 million supplemental levy, which fell short of the needed two-thirds public support in March.
The school board Wednesday voted 4-1 to place the levy on the May 19 ballot. The levy would bring in $1.5 million a year for two years.
"We need to focus on passing this levy and getting it right," said trustee Derek Moore. "I understand doing research and consolidating the budget, but I think we would be going backwards."
Trustee Marianne Blackwell was the only opposing vote on the levy rerun. She said she is concerned that the district has asked for a bond or levy four times in a row with "no" votes from the public. She wants the district to put together a comprehensive list of what exactly the funds would go toward.
Superintendent Sherawn Reberry said the district could put together a comprehensive list and budget by the beginning of May.
"We have to do a better job of building the trust of people who elected us," Blackwell said. "To continue to ask people for a levy when we don't have the specific, concrete needs it will be used for is irresponsible. Now is the time show them we can use what we have."
The levy would replace an expiring $1.31 million-per-year levy. The $190,000 increase would dedicate funds to repairs and maintenance on existing facilities, according to a press release from the district.
The district's bond measure to build a new elementary school has failed three times in recent years.
Middleton's levy was one of two school levies to fail in this month's election, out of 41 levy elections statewide, according to Idaho Education News.
Reberry on Wednesday said she's preparing to make cuts to the budget regardless of whether the district reruns the levy. She said the district would be restructuring administration and looking at possible budget cuts in food service and transportation.
Without the levy, Reberry said the district would need to combine classroom assistant positions, eliminate transportation that is not reimbursed, such as sports and extracurricular trips, charge students pay-to-play fees and possibly move to a four-day school week.
"This is a Band-Aid," Moore said. "If we start a four-day-a-week schedule, pay to play, we will fall further behind other districts."
Reberry and Cheryl Sanderson, district treasurer and business manager, told the board they would create two budgets, one with $500,000 in budget cuts if the levy passes, and one with $2 million in cuts if the levy fails. This way, the board hopes voters will be able to have a clear breakdown of what parts of the budget the levy would support.
Blackwell was still opposed, saying the breakdown would come too late for voters to be able to make a decision on the levy.
Trustee Aleisha McConkie and Chairman Kirk Adams expressed support for the levy rerun.
Here's how the levy would impact taxpayers:
- The existing supplemental levy costs property owners, on average, $82 a year per $100,000 of taxable property value.
- The proposed levy would replace that, but at a higher rate of $94 per $100,000.
- To offset that increase, the district would reduce bond payments. Taxpayers would pay $292 per $100,000 of taxable property value toward the bond, down from the current $309.
- These steps would decrease the district's overall property tax levy by $5 per $100,000, even if the supplemental levy passes.