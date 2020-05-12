MIDDLETON — Amid budget concerns, the Middleton School District board of trustees voted Monday to move the district to a four-day school week starting this fall.
As the district awaits the results of its supplemental levy question on the May 19 ballot, the board voted unanimously to move to a four-day school week to save money on food service, transportation and other costs that an additional day brings.
The four-day move does not require state approval.
The district issued a community- and district-wide survey asking for input on a four-day versus a five-day school week. The survey found the community and staff were supportive of the four-day move. Overall, 72% of respondents favored the four-day a week model, while 28% favored the typical five days. Nearly 2,000 people responded, according to Kristin Beck, human resources and communications officer for the district.
A discrepancy from other respondents was found in the district's sampling of "community without technology." In that section, only 35% of people preferred the four-day model and 65% preferred the current five-day schedule.
Kirk Adams, school board chairman, expressed concern over that discrepancy.
"I worry about the at-risk kids," Adams said.
Middleton School District Superintendent Sherawn Reberry has been talking about cuts to the budget for the last several months, including any additional cuts that might need to be made if the levy fails this month. Results won't be in until at least June 2, the deadline for voters to return their absentee ballots.
"I think it is something we need to look at. It would have a lot of pros," Reberry said in the school board meeting. "My concerns are about the disadvantaged students, and the homework. I do believe there are going to be more districts going to a four-day week."
Reberry added that there are "a lot of unknowns in front of us with the budget, but this would help with our professional development."
Beck told the school board that she recently came from a school district that moved from a five-day to a four-day school schedule. She said it may be a transition for many younger students especially, but said the school board should allow enough time for the new schedule to "sink in."
The Argus Observed reported in December that "out of Idaho’s 174 school districts statewide, 60 of them have shortened their schedules from the traditional five school days per week to four."
After the approval Monday, the district will decide whether to have the additional day off on Monday or on Friday. Representatives will bring the plans to the school board at a later meeting. According to the survey, respondents overwhelmingly favored a Friday off. Only 17% favored a Monday off and 83% favored a Friday off.
Beck said the estimated savings from moving to four days are $500,000 to $600,000. This includes yearly savings in food service and transportation and summer maintenance costs that can now be done during the week. The district's overall budget is $9.85 million.