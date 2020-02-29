The Middleton School District is hosting a parent night on internet safety with school resource officers on Monday.
The 6 p.m. event at Middleton High School is aimed to encourage parents to monitor what their children consume on the internet.
"Every predator is hoping your child gets access to the internet — unfiltered, unmonitored and without an educated adult having conversations with them,” said Ericca Robbins, Middleton school resource officer, in a school district press release.
Middleton School Resource Officer Greg Langley will join Robbins and Mark Dalton from the state's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force to share information about what they see children doing online and what they hear from larger districts about online safety. The presentation will be followed by several break-out sessions presented by trained high school students, teachers and administrators.
“This night gives you the opportunity to not only educate yourself, but ask questions and gather valuable resources. Education, communication, and guidelines are the best deterrents and protection you can offer your kids and yourself," Robbins said in the release.
After the initial discussion, parents will choose what sessions to attend and have the opportunity to talk with officials and trained students, who will provide some personal assistance.
Free on-site babysitting will be available, the release said.
People are encouraged to respond to the event if they are going, but an RSVP is not required. People can RSVP in an online form at msd134.org.