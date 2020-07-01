MIDDLETON — The Middleton School District board of trustees voted unanimously Monday to ask Middleton voters in August for a $1.5 million levy for the next two years. It'll be the measure's third time on the ballot this year.
The trustees made the decision because they're anticipating nearly $2 million in budget cuts next fiscal year because of state-ordered budget holdbacks prompted by the pandemic, according to a district press release.
“Our hands are tied by the state in certain areas with the holdbacks,” trustee Derek Moore said in the release. “Even if we have the levy, we are still cutting costs. The levy helps us survive. What worries me more is, can we come out of it.”
Chairman Kirk Adams indicated at an earlier board meeting that he probably couldn’t support a third attempt at getting the levy passed because voters have said no twice, but agreed to vote yes on the rerun.
The same levy failed with only 44% and 48% support in the March and May elections, respectively. It needs 50% plus one vote to pass.
Voters can listen to the Middleton board of trustees budget hearing and meeting online on the MSD Board Meeting YouTube page and can review the budget cuts proposed for the 2020-21 fiscal year on the districts website at msd134.org.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. July 14 to review the Middleton School District plan for reopening schools under the threat of ongoing COVID-19 cases.