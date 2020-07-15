MIDDLETON — The Middleton school board on Tuesday delayed a final decision on the "pay-to-play" proposal to charge student-athletes to play middle school and high school sports.
The proposed fees — $250 to $550 per child, per sport — are one of the cost-saving measures up for discussion in light of an anticipated $2.3 million budget cut for 2020-2021. The cuts are a result of two state mandated holdbacks, prompted by COVID-19, and voters' repeated rejection of a $1.5 million supplemental levy.
The pay-to-play fee proposal prompted strong reactions from families. The school board received over 70 emails from Middleton parents, according to a district press release.
“We simply don’t have the funds necessary to support athletics without further negatively impacting academics,” Middleton School District Superintendent Kristin Beck said during the Tuesday meeting.
The district is rerunning the levy ballot measure on Aug. 25. The levy fell short of the simple majority needed to pass in March and May.
Passage of the $1.5 million levy could reduce the pay-to-play fees, but the school district is no longer in the position to subsidize sports entirely, the press release said.
The proposed fees would cover the cost for coaches, transportation and the athletic director. The fees do not cover all related costs, including maintenance and utilities of sports facilities.
During the meeting, trustee Derek Moore agreed there needs to be a pay-to-play program, but the district also needs to find balance, to keep the majority of student-athletes involved, but also maintain academics.
Moore asked the staff to draft a plan that would charge $125 per sport at the high school level, and only charging students only twice, if they participate in three or more sports during a school year. He also recommends the district discontinue transportation to sports events and that the district absorb the athletic director’s salary. Moore suggested parents or students drive themselves to the games.
Trustee Aleisha McConkie said she’s nervous about the cost being so high that athletes might move to other districts, creating a new consequence for the Middleton School District with less state funding on a per-pupil basis.
During the mid-term reporting period for the 2019-2020 school year, Middleton Middle School had 993 students and Middleton High School had 2,033 students.
Trustee Kirk Adams noted that no matter the pay-to-play cost, the district would likely lose some student-athletes.
District officials noted that Caldwell, Vallivue and Nampa, have supplemental levies in place, and don’t charge athletes to play.
“I struggle with this every single day,” Moore said. “We can’t seem to get people on board to pass something to help our students get the education they deserve.”