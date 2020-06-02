MIDDLETON — Middleton School District Superintendent Sherawn Reberry has resigned, effective immediately, less than a year after taking the helm of an embattled school district.
The Middleton board of trustees were notified of Reberry's resignation on Tuesday through their attorney, a news release said.
Reberry has been on personal leave since May 27. She joined the Middleton School District Aug. 1.
The district has faced a number of challenges in recent years. Most recently, a local teachers’ union said the Middleton School Board violated open meetings law with a closed-door discussion of labor negotiations, Idaho EdNews reported. Trustees said they planned to correct the error.
Board Chairman Kirk Adams said trustees will hold a special board meeting at 3 p.m. Wednesday to discuss next steps, the release said.
The release said "no one would be available for comment," and "an update will be released after the Wednesday board meeting."
Reberry, who grew up and started her teaching career in Twin Falls, has worked in education for roughly 27 years. Before being named Middleton superintendent, she was director of education programs and partnership facilitator for Idaho Digital Learning Academy. She previously worked at Boise State University as an associate director for the Center for School Improvement and in the Caldwell School District as an assistant superintendent.
She replaced Josh Middleton in 2019 as the Middleton schools superintendent. Middleton wrote a scathing resignation letter, describing a toxic environment of “nonsense” and “false rumors and Facebook garbage," Idaho EdNews reported. Later that summer, three school board members survived a recall election.
The Middleton School District, which is moving to a four-day school week this fall, put a supplemental levy on the May ballot requesting $3 million over two years. Results won't be in until tonight; the levy would replace an existing $2.6 million levy.
The district has tried to pass a bond measure to build a new elementary school in recent years, which has failed three times.