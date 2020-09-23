MIDDLETON {span}— Middleton School District Superintendent Kristin Beck told the board of trustees Wednesday that a district employee has died from COVID-19. {/span}
{span}Beck reported that other employees have tested positive and have not yet recovered, while students and staff at Middleton High School have been exposed to a positive test and are in quarantine; an elementary teacher is in quarantine and “is not doing well,” Beck said.{/span}
{span}Details on the employee death and positive cases were not available by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, and district officials had not provided a comment by this time.{/span}
{span}The board met Wednesday afternoon to discuss the potential move for the district from a hybrid model into a modified hybrid that would allow kindergarten through fifth grade students to start moving into full time, in-person learning. {/span}
{span}Board Chairman Kirk Adams expressed concern for teachers and staff, as the district pushes towards a complete reopen. {/span}
{span}”We know the risk for our students is quite small, but the risk for our staff is greater,” he said. “Twenty-five percent of our staff has compromised health. We’ve already lost a staff member.” {/span}
{span}Trustee Derek Moore suggested moving kindergarten through fifth graders to a morning and afternoon schedule, so that students could go to school every day, but in smaller groups. {/span}
{span}”We can’t run and hide,” Moore said. “I know we have cases, but we cannot decide not to move forward. There are going to be hiccups in the road.” {/span}
{span}The district will make a final decision on the move to a modified hybrid model of learning at its next meeting on Oct. 12. {/span}