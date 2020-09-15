MIDDLETON — As promised to voters, the Middleton School District board of trustees reduced pay-to-participate fees for middle and high school sports thanks to the August supplemental levy passage.
In July, the district set new fees of $200 per player in high school sports and $100 per player in middle school sports. On Monday, the board of trustees amended those fees to $150 for high school sports and $50 for middle school sports.
The district will pay for the expenses that the new fees do not cover.
"This is a good faith effort to show our voters that we come good on our promises," said trustee Aleisha McConkie in the meeting.
The $1.5 million supplemental levy allowed district officials to hire teachers for the district's movement into a full-time, in-person school week for kindergarten through fifth grade students. The district is also planning to hire an additional part-time school resource officer and adopt new science curriculum.
The district's amended 2020-2021 budget is just over $42 million.
Middleton students started school in a hybrid, in-person and online model on Sept. 8.
Superintendent Kristin Beck is working on hiring K-5 grade teachers in preparation for the district to move into a green or amended yellow phase of its COVID-19 reopening plan. The district tentatively plans to open for in-person learning for primary students. A discussion on the target opening date, other details and a final decision will take place next Wednesday, Sept. 23.