MIDDLETON — The Middleton School District board of trustees lifted the district's mask mandate Monday night, with just over a month left in the school year.
In a long debate about how to address the needs of students and families who are "over the pandemic" and teachers and staff who are immune-compromised, unvaccinated, or otherwise worried about contracting COVID-19, the board of trustees ultimately voted 4-1 to remove the mandate.
The district is still recommending masks and requesting that parents, students and staff "be respectful" if they are asked to wear a mask at school.
"I would hope that we could be respectful and wear (a mask) if someone asked us, but I respect the people who are over it and are done wearing them, teachers and students," Trustee Aleisha McConkie said.
Trustee Jake Dempsey was the sole dissenting vote on the mask mandate removal. He worried for the safety and comfort of teachers and staff who are concerned about contracting COVID-19.
"My concern is I feel it is disrespectful to the teachers who are really concerned about it," Dempsey said.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommend masks in school settings, even while maintaining a three-foot distance. Local health officials say it is too soon to remove masks in schools.
Dr. Michaela Schulte, regional chief medical officer at St. Luke’s, told the Idaho Press earlier this month that the pandemic isn't over.
“I want teachers to have some ability to mitigate the need to be safe versus meeting needs of students, and I think it can safely be done with continuing the efforts like masking and distancing,” Schulte said.
Board Chairman Kirk Adams also was worried about removing the mandate and the impact on what he called 10% of teachers who want a mandate. He voted in favor of the removal because of the recommendation that students be respectful if a teacher asks them to wear a mask.
Several other districts throughout the state have removed mask mandates or did not have them when school opened, including Bonneville, Marsing and Mindoka. Payette and Parma school districts encourage mask use, but masks are not required.