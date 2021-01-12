MIDDLETON — The Middleton School District is in search of a superintendent.
Current superintendent, Kristin Beck, was appointed interim after Sherawn Reberry resigned last summer. Beck then took over the role for the 2020-2021 school year.
Beck’s one year contract is up at the end of the school year and she will return to her position as assistant superintendent of Human Resources, said Vickie Holbrook, school district spokesperson.
Reberry and Beck were both in the roles for less than a year.
The board will utilize the Idaho School Boards Association to help find someone to fill the role. The ISBA has a service that assists districts in finding superintendents.
The board discussed Monday how important it would be to utilize ISBA because districts are expecting a lot of turnover due to COVID-19 concerns. Middleton previously utilized the ISBA service to hire Reberry.
ISBA offers two different services for its superintendent search. Districts can use ISBA with marketing the position for $3,500 and it will conduct interviews, reference checks and select finalists for $8,500 in total.
Board member Aleisha McConkie pushed for using ISBA and for moving the process along more quickly. With so many district leadership positions opening up throughout the Treasure Valley, she said she worried Middleton could fall behind and be left with lower quality candidates after the other districts have hired superintendents.
The position will be posted as soon as possible through ISBA.