MIDDLETON — After a week of rethinking the proposed pay-to-play fees, the Middleton School District board of trustees voted on a flat fee for each sport at the middle and high school levels.
The board on Monday passed a fee of $200 for high school sports and $100 for middle school sports.
The previous proposal, which sparked emails of concern from over 70 parents, would have set fees of $100 to $225 for middle school sports and $250 to $550 for high school sports, with some sports costing more than others.
The new flat fee rates leave about a $33,000 deficit in the district budget, according to district documents.
Superintendent Kristin Beck told the board she believes they would be able to make up some of the deficit through other budget cuts, such as removing a second school resource officer, but to make up for the full $33,000 she said they would likely have to dip into the "rainy day fund."
Trustee Aleisha McConkie was the only board member to vote no on the flat fees.
"My concern is the fund balance," she said. "I don't feel comfortable dipping into that fund balance for athletics when most of the students in our schools don't participate in athletics and that could take away from the academics at the school."
McConkie said she has had children play sports for the district and she supports Middleton athletics, but she feels uncomfortable prioritizing funding athletics over academics.
The two other board members, Kirk Adams and Derek Moore, said $200 and $100 would be the most they would ask from parents.
"I think for parents the breaking point is $150, if we make it $200, maybe they can fundraise," Adams said. "We cannot risk too much into the fund balance though, but given the reality of our situation, this is a compromise."
"It is worth the risk," Moore said, later adding. "Athletics funds schools."
NEW BOARD MEMBERS
The board interviewed eight candidates for the two open board seats, vacated by previous board members' resignations.
The board appointed Jake Dempsey to Zone 3 and Pamela Wagoner to Zone 4.
The previous trustees, Briggs Miller and Marianne Blackwell, resigned last month with letters that claimed there was "dishonesty," "betrayal" and "potential violations of policy and law" within the district.
Dempsey has lived in the Middleton School District for four years and has three children in school. He has managed companies in Taiwan, China, and the United States, and currently is a corporate evangelist for a software company and works from home.
Pamela Wagoner is the mother of five children, three Middleton High School graduates, and two current Middleton Middle School students. She has run the nonprofit Junior Golf Association for the past 12 years.
The two newest trustees will be sworn in on Aug. 10.