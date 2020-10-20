MIDDLETON — The Middleton School District board of trustees will schedule a special meeting to hear Middleton Education Association concerns and questions about its reopening plan, following a grievance filed by the MEA, claiming the board excluded it from reopening plan discussions.
In response to the grievance filed last week, Kirk Adams, school board chairman, said in an email to the association that the grievance was filed incorrectly and violates the steps laid out in the negotiated agreement between the board and the association.
Despite the claims that the grievance was filed incorrectly, Adams responded to the allegations in the grievance. He said in the email that the association spent several hours discussing the reopening plan changes with Superintendent Kristin Beck. He also said Trustee Pamela Wagoner reached out to MEA President Dave Stacy to "engage in additional conversation."
The board of trustees recently approved a reopening plan revision to allow kindergarten through fifth-grade students to return to school full time on Oct. 26. The Middleton Education Association, the teachers union, said in its grievance that the board failed to include members in the process that led up to their decision to revise the district’s reopening plan.
In his response, Adams also said the board reviewed Stacy's email and the comments from MEA members during its Monday meeting where it voted to begin in-person classes.
In a text message to the Idaho Press, Adams said the board will sit down with the association Monday, Oct. 26, to discuss teacher and staff concerns and address any questions.
"While I cannot guarantee you any specific outcome and likewise cannot guarantee you that your questions will all be addressed or answered, in good faith we would like to obtain additional input for consideration," Adams said in his response to the association.
Addressing a second concern raised in the grievance, Adams said the board was not aware of who dropped off the gift baskets that board members received at their meeting last week.
In the MEA grievance, Stacy expressed concern that board members were carrying gift baskets out of the district office.
"The Board was unaware that (the gift baskets) were distributed District-wide and did not know who the basket was from or what it was until after the meeting," Adams wrote. "To infer anything nefarious was insulting."