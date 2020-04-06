MIDDLETON — Middleton school board member Kirk Adams for the second time will face Rep. Tammy Nichols in a primary election for seat in the Idaho House of Representatives.
The two Republicans are running for House Seat B District 11, which encompasses all of Gem County and parts of Canyon County. The election, which will be done through absentee ballots because of the coronavirus outbreak, is set for May 19, though results won’t be counted until June 2.
In 2018, Nichols faced four other Republicans in the primary, including Adams.
Nichols said deregulation, her platform two years ago, continues to be an important issue, along with tax relief and encouraging businesses and jobs to move into the area.
“The state budget and economy and spending are, and will continue to be a concern, especially because of our current circumstances,” Nichols said over email.
Nichols said deregulation will help encourage businesses to move into and stay in the district and will encourage job growth.
“Some of these issues we did try to tackle on the House side,” Nichols said, listing slowing property tax increases and eliminating grocery taxes among them. “But I think we will need to look at these things from a new perspective next session depending on the state of our economy, unemployment rate and business needs.”
Nichols said her position on the Business Committee and Revenue and Taxation Committee gives her the opportunity to give “a lot of input” on deregulation issues.
When asked why he’s challenging Nichols, Adams said, “I do not believe my opponent represents the majority of people in District 11. She is hurting our business, taxpayers, farmers and ranchers.”
He believes Nichols did not do enough to push for property tax relief for these groups of Idaho residents.
This year, legislators from both parties started the session saying they wanted to reduce property taxes, but failed to do so because of disagreements between the House and Senate. The Legislature ended up with only an agreement to create a committee to study the issue for another year and come back with more ideas in 2021. Adams criticized the Legislature’s inaction on property tax relief.
“I believe we should work to actually lower property taxes, not just talk about it,” Adams said in an email to the Idaho Press. “I believe in a tax policy that doesn’t penalize people on fixed incomes. Growth is not paying for itself and the Legislature did nothing to change that this year.”
Adams said his top priorities, if elected, are to reduce property taxes, manage growth and support infrastructure and schools. He said reducing property taxes and managing growth would help support schools and infrastructure.
As part of growth management, Adams suggested a push for more impact fees. Impact fees are charged to developers when building new residential or commercial developments. The revenue from the fees helps cities and other taxing districts maintain levels of service for police, fire, parks and roads as the population grows.
In an email to the Idaho Press, Adams said he believes school districts should be able to charge impact fees.
Adams is the worldwide account manager for FedEx and board chairman for the Middleton School District. He said he has a track record of “getting things done and supporting agriculture interests, business growth and education.”
“As a businessman and a Canyon County resident for over 30 years, I have had to solve problems and make tough decisions to benefit the company, our community and my family,” Adams said. “I am a common sense conservative and believe I can bring that type of leadership to the Legislature.”
Nichols voiced notable opposition to a number of bills this session, including with her “no” vote on the higher education budget, which funds Idaho’s four-year public colleges and universities. It failed by five votes.
After her vote, Nichols said, “Our tuition costs continue to go up and the quality of education I’m afraid is continuing to go the opposite direction. I don’t feel that this is an appropriate way to be utilizing the funds of the taxpayers, to fund things that we have concerns with.”
All of Idaho’s four-year colleges agreed to freeze tuition for the next year before the budget was presented to the House.
During a debate on the House floor of the the Idaho Public Television budget, Nichols said she believes many public television programs are “teaching our kids alternate lifestyles” that are “not conducive with many of our desires and our beliefs and our values.”
She listed “Clifford the Big Red Dog” as a television show that features a lesbian couple, arguing that discussion of “such controversial topics” should be up to children’s parents. She argued taxpayers shouldn’t fund shows that are “promoting these agendas,” according to previous Idaho Press reporting. The budget passed 36-30.
Just days before the House adjourned for the year, Nichols faced criticism for tweeting two images comparing locations with coronavirus cases and sanctuary cities.
March 17, 2020
About the tweet, Nichols said in an email that she believed it was appropriate.
“I wasn’t expecting for everyone to agree, as people are entitled to their own opinion,” Nichols said. “If someone wants to share other information, I am always willing to take a look, and appreciate respectful conversations.”
About her campaign, Nichols said she works together with her constituents and tries to listen and help them and “create an environment of respect, understanding and mutual trust.”
The winner will face Democrat Edward Savala of Caldwell in the general election, who faces no competition in the May 19 primary.