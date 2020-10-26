MIDDLETON — The Middleton School District board of trustees will continue with its move into full-time, in-person learning for high schools next month, despite concerns from the Middleton teachers union about reopening schools as Idaho returns to Stage 3 and as rising cases overwhelm hospitals in some parts of the state.
The board held a special meeting Monday with Middleton Education Association representatives.
The Middleton Education Association filed a grievance last week against the school board, claiming the association members were excluded from discussions about the district's reopening plan. In its response, the board agreed to hold the meeting to hear teachers' concerns.
Dave Stacy, Middleton Education Association president, asked board members questions from association members. His questions covered a variety of topics, like whether the board had thought about how reopening high school in November would force students to shift their schedules just weeks before final exams. The board discussed it and thought opening up would be beneficial in the long run for students struggling with online classes.
Stacy also said teachers are confused about whether the district is requiring masks for in-person learning.
The most recent language added to the district's reopening plan says the board may mandate masks that "would be required anytime students are not socially distanced and not at designated periods for recess and/or lunch."
The board said it believed that masks must be worn during in-person, full time learning because there would be no way to socially distance. The board also wanted to give teachers the option to hold class outside, where the group could socially distance and take off their masks.
Clarifying his position on masks, trustee Jake Dempsey said, "The idea is that masks are expected." Parents should not send their students to school without a mask, with a mask in their pocket, or hanging off their face, Dempsy said.
The final language the board approved is, "Face coverings will be required for students and staff anytime a group cannot be socially distanced as a whole."
Stacy asked if now was the right time for Middleton to be moving into full-time reopening, following Gov. Brad Little's order to move the state back a stage in its own reopening plan.
"This is not a smooth right-or-wrong answer," board Chairman Kirk Adams said.
Adams said the district should open in November because though the situation is not ideal, he prefers opening sooner rather than later, even if that means the district may have to move back into hybrid if COVID-19 numbers spike.
The board plans to reopen schools on Nov. 16 for full-time, in-person learning for students in pre-kindergarten, sixth through eighth grade, and high school. Currently those students are learning with a hybrid in-person/online schedule.
The district reopened schools full-time for kindergarten through fifth graders Monday.