MIDDLETON — Following the resignation of two Middleton School District board of trustees last week, the three remaining trustees met Tuesday to discuss budget cuts and to offer the interim superintendent a one-year contract.
Kristin Beck was appointed to the interim position following the resignation of Sherawn Reberry, Ph.D., as superintendent. Beck was appointed despite concerns from trustees Marianne Blackwell and Briggs Miller, who have since resigned, that the district needed someone outside the district to fix its image.
Beck previously was the district's head of human resources and communications. She was appointed to fill Reberry's vacancy at a meeting on June 4.
“Kristin’s very qualified to move our district forward," said trustee Aleisha McConkie Tuesday, following the board's action to approve a one-year contract for Beck. "We've seen in the last two weeks tons of forward movement. I think that she's in the best place to move our district forward this next year.”
The now three-person board unanimously approved the contract.
Blackwell on June 4 said she believed the decision to appoint Beck was “a mistake.”
“There are allegations and suspicions circling (about the district’s) current condition," Blackwell said. "Until we get things figured out, I want someone from outside the district in this position.”
The board also accepted Miller and Blackwell's resignations and declared open trustee positions for zones 3 and 4.
In his resignation letter, Miller said the school district's attorney released a memo "pertaining to recent alarming issues centered around ethical, legal and personnel matters." Blackwell's letter also mentions "potential violations of policy, law and egregious behaviors" brought forward by the attorney.
The Idaho Press requested a copy of the memo Thursday. The district requested an extension beyond three working days, the time frame outlined in Idaho's public records law, to retrieve the record.
BUDGET CONCERNS
Following the school district's failed levy earlier this month, district staff is planning to require budget cuts of about $1.5 million. The district's total budget is just over $36 million.
Beck presented the board with ideas for where to make these cuts, but also brought up the option to rerun the supplemental levy in the Aug. 25 election. If the district were to rerun the levy, this would mark the third time this year the district has asked voters for the levy.
Beck said even with her efforts to cut the budget, the district wouldn't be able to cut $1 million without disrupting student education.
Beck discussed cutting transportation, reducing substitute teaching opportunities and implementing a pay-to-play option for student-athletes. This is all after the district decided to move to a four-day school week for the 2020-2021 school year.
Cheryl Sanderson, district business manager and treasurer, echoed Beck's statements on the budget cuts, saying, "There is no way we can make the rest of the $1 million in cuts without impacting education."
Board Chairman Kirk Adams expressed concern over running the levy again.
"People have said no twice. Are we going to be tone deaf to their concerns if we run this again?" he said. "I don't think the community cares. I don't know if they care what kind of education we are able to give to their kids."