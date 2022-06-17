Construction continues on a home in the Meadows at West Highlands subdivision in Middleton, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Earlier this month, the city of Middleton temporarily stopped accepting new residential development applications because of concerns over funding for road construction.
Lots stand vacant in a section of The Estates at Westgate subdivision In Middleton, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Earlier this month, the city of Middleton temporarily stopped accepting new residential development applications because of concerns over funding for road construction.
An excavator is used to clear land in a subdivision off N. Meadow Creek Way in Middleton, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Earlier this month, the city of Middleton temporarily stopped accepting new residential development applications because of concerns over funding for road construction.
Construction continues on a row of homes in the Meadows at West Highlands subdivision in Middleton, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Earlier this month, the city of Middleton temporarily stopped accepting new residential development applications because of concerns over funding for road construction.
Construction continues on a home in the Meadows at West Highlands subdivision in Middleton, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Earlier this month, the city of Middleton temporarily stopped accepting new residential development applications because of concerns over funding for road construction.
Lots stand vacant in a section of The Estates at Westgate subdivision In Middleton, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Earlier this month, the city of Middleton temporarily stopped accepting new residential development applications because of concerns over funding for road construction.
An excavator is used to clear land in a subdivision off N. Meadow Creek Way in Middleton, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Earlier this month, the city of Middleton temporarily stopped accepting new residential development applications because of concerns over funding for road construction.
Construction continues on a row of homes in the Meadows at West Highlands subdivision in Middleton, Thursday, June 16, 2022. Earlier this month, the city of Middleton temporarily stopped accepting new residential development applications because of concerns over funding for road construction.
The city of Middleton earlier this month temporarily stopped accepting new residential development applications because of concern about its ability to fund any road construction needed because of the developments.
In its emergency moratorium ordinance, the city said Canyon County has not been collecting the impact fees agreed to as part of the Mid-Star Impact Fee program.
“The impact fee study and capital improvement plan for the Mid-Star Impact Fees rely upon the collection of said fees by all participants therein,” the ordinance said. “... said failure jeopardizes the City of Middleton’s ability to provide adequate road facilities.”
The moratorium temporarily stops the processing of all residential development applications and permits, including annexations, rezones and building permits, according to a legal notice.
The ordinance said city staff should present a permanent solution within 90 days of June 1, and the moratorium will be in place for up to 182 days.
At the June 1 meeting, Canyon County Commissioner Leslie Van Beek said she heard the city’s concerns, according to the meeting minutes. She added that she had been trying to push the matter forward with commissioners.
The next morning, Van Beek emailed the other commissioners and county staff to inquire about the status of the impact fees.
“Their frustration is not without merit,” Van Beek wrote. “We need to move this forward.”
One city staff member, Zach Wesley, wrote back and said he had emailed on May 4 to indicate there was no legal reason for the commissioners not to proceed with the impact fees.
“This email included a list of steps that need to be taken that was originally provided to the Board in April,” Wesley said. “I’ve had subsequent conversations with the Board and Director Fultz about those steps.”
At the June 1 Middleton Council meeting, one resident expressed concerns about the moratorium.
The resident, Matt Wilke, said he was worried it would cost the city legal issues in the future, according to the meeting minutes. Wilke also said based on traffic information alone he did not believe the city could prove the safety of residents was in peril.
Caldwell paused new residential development for up to 120 days last summer, after a new property tax law that limited city budgets passed.
At the time, developer Tim Mokwa said already-soaring home prices would increase more because of the moratorium, as previously reported.
Carolyn Komatsoulis covers Boise, Meridian and Ada County. Contact her at 208-465-8107 and follow her on Twitter @CKomatsoulis.