MIDDLETON — The Middleton School District board of trustees announced three finalists for superintendent on Thursday.
The finalists will have interviews with the board on Monday, after which the board will pick a candidate.
The finalists are:
- Marc Gee, Preston School District superintendent
- Glen Croft, Middleton Academy principal
- Jeff Dillon, Wilder School District superintendent
Gee was also a finalist in the Vallivue School District's superintendent search. Vallivue trustees on Tuesday named the district's assistant superintendent, Lisa Boyd, to the position, Idaho Education News reported.
Middleton trustees named the three finalists after completing reference checks Wednesday and Thursday. The finalists will tour the district Monday afternoon.
Gee has been superintendent of the Preston School District since July 2015. He is also an online principal of Idaho Digital Learning Alliance, where he has been since June 2011. He was the Garden Valley School District superintendent for a year and was a teacher and principal in the Sugar-Salem School District for eight years.
Croft started with Middleton Academy in August 2019 after leaving the Marsing School District, where he was an elementary principal, districtwide instructional coach and curriculum director during a period of three years. He was also a secondary summer principal in the Middleton School District for two years and taught at Middleton Academy for five years. He was an adjunct instructor at the College of Western Idaho.
Dillon, who lost the state's GOP primary for state superintendent of public instruction in 2018, has been superintendent of the Wilder School District since December 2012. He also serves as principal of the elementary school, a position he has held since 2008. Prior to his position in the Wilder School District, Dillon worked in Sunnyside, Washington, in elementary and middle schools between 2001 and 2007.
Because of COVID-19 concerns, the public cannot meet the candidates prior to the board's decision Monday. The board asked district parents, staff and students for suggested questions during the hiring process.
Current Middleton Superintendent Kristin Beck will return to assistant superintendent of human resources in July.